Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, keep each other grounded as the country singer continues to prosper.

“For all his recent success, Jelly Roll remains exceedingly humble,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He’s having a blast, and so proud to show off his wife.”

The insider tells Us that the couple have “really bonded over being left behind” in the industry when they were in the early days of their careers.

“Now they feel like they’ve overcome so much together,” the source adds, noting that Jelly Roll and Bunnie “have an ‘us against the world’ mentality.”

Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord), 39, met Bunnie (full name Bunnie DeFord), 44, at one of his 2015 concerts in Las Vegas.

“I’m not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers,” Jelly Roll explained to Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul in November 2022 about meeting his wife. “We had mutual friends. She said, ‘Yo. Just plug me in with Jelly.’ And I hit her on some other s–t. I was like, ‘Yo. I’m going to be coming out to shoot some content and video stuff.’ She was like, ‘Yeah! C’mon!’ I was like, ‘Cool, well I’m living in my van, so I’ll leave now.’”

The pair tied the knot one year later in Las Vegas. Following their nuptials, Bunnie became a stepmother to Jelly Roll’s two children, daughter Bailee and son Noah, from prior relationships.

Seven years after their wedding, the Grammy nominee and the internet personality renewed their vows at the same Las Vegas chapel they exchanged their vows. Bunnie reflected on meeting Jelly for the first time and how their connection blossomed over the years.

“These past 7 years have been a whirlwind dark fairytale. Nothing we have accomplished as lovers & friends was easy,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2023 alongside photos from the intimate ceremony. “We fought to become the people we are, to break the childhood traumas we were ‘blessed’ with & learn to love in a healthy way. To right all our wrongs & create a home to raise [daughter] Bailee in that she can be proud of. No matter what life has thrown our way we walked thru the fire together, hand in hand w/ a smile.”

Bunnie continued to gush over her husband as her “missing puzzle piece” and “safe space.”

“Cheers, to lucky #7 & so many more,” she concluded. “Like I’ve always told you- The house always wins baby 🎰 🎲.”

