Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans reunited with estranged husband David Eason in a North Carolina courtroom this week in hopes of obtaining a restraining order.

A judge, however, granted a continuance on Thursday, April 11, to give Eason, 35, time to potentially get himself an attorney, Jenelle’s manager, August Keen, confirmed to Us Weekly.

When asked how the meeting went with Eason, Evans, 32, told the U.S. Sun, “I didn’t even look at him.”

For their latest legal proceedings, Eason arrived wearing dark pants, a polo and a rain jacket. As for Evans, she stayed warm in a raincoat with denim jeans and boots.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Sun reported that Eason was served with a summons for a domestic violence protective order at the boat he is living on. The basis of Evans’ request was due to “harassing behavior,” the publication reported.

Eason later appeared to address the allegations in a TikTok video.

“Jenelle tried to file a restraining order,” he said in a post viewed by the U.S. Sun. “She doesn’t want me to talk about her personal business. Well guess what, you made that decision for yourself. When we get to the courtroom, I’m bringing all the info, baby. I’m bringing all the receipts, and you ain’t getting no refund.”

Back in March, Evans filed for separation from her husband after six years of marriage. The reality star, who wed Eason in September 2017, stated that she filed the documents with “the intent that the separation be permanent.”

When asked by a social media user why she filed for a separation and not a divorce, the former 16 and Pregnant star explained her decision.

“I would’ve skipped straight to divorce but I couldn’t because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses,” she said via TikTok on March 6. “The problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave, so whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation, I filed something called separation by bed and board.”

As the pair continue to live separately, Evans — who shares son Jace, 14, with ex Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser, 9, with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley, 7, with Eason — addressed how things were going in a new social media post.

While filming an Instagram Reel about divorce, Evans used a voiceover from Bridesmaids to recite the line, “You cannot trust anybody.” She captioned the post, “Things can get messy #JustSayin.”