New Bachelorette Jenn Tran is the first-ever Asian American lead in Bachelor Nation history — and she’s already tackled issues with franchise viewers based on “cultural ignorance.”

Jenn, 26, uploaded a TikTok video last month addressing Asian representation on the show, and in the wider world. Jenn’s social media post came after The Bachelor’s official Instagram account posted a photo of her, but tagged fellow contestant Lea Cayanan — sparking major backlash online.

“This is why Asian representation on TV is so important. The lack of exposure directly correlates to the ignorance,” she captioned the clip. “I’m not saying everyone is guilty of cultural ignorance, but it is disheartening to see how many news articles about me have used pictures of other Asian women who clearly do not look like me. Let’s continue to take accountability, learn from others and lead with love always.”

In the video, Jenn recounted several encounters in her life where she’s been confused for one of her Asian coworkers. She even called out people that don’t care about how their actions are impactful in her life.

Similarly, Lea, 23, posted a separate TikTok video addressing the same controversy. She explained how the Bachelor Instagram mistake should be treated as part of “a much larger conversation” in terms of representation.

“I don’t think we should get caught up on the superficial technicalities, but we can definitely do better,” Lea captioned her video. “This show has been one of the most life changing but challenging experiences for me, but the messages that make it all worth it are when i hear how yall are proud to see an Asian-American, a Filipina, a Hawai’i girl take up SPACE!!”

She added: “We shouldn’t be a DEI quota- little side characters to be quickly forgotten or not cared for. Representation matters, calling us by our correct names matter, learning who we are matters 🤍anyways thanks for coming to my TED talk .. be kind today!!”

Jenn and Lea made their Bachelor Nation debut on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January. During the After the Final Rose special on Monday, March 25, Jenn was named the next Bachelorette.

Initially, the show seemingly faked out viewers making them think it was Daisy Kent, who was Joey’s runner-up.

“I went through this and as great of an experience it was, it was also really, really hard. I’m healthy and I’m happy,” she told the show’s host, Jesse Palmer, on Monday. “I haven’t had those two things in a really long time. And so right now, I know it’s a time for me to focus on the things I love and the people I love. And so right now, no, I’m not ready. And that’s OK. And I’m really proud of myself for realizing that.”

It appeared that after Daisy turned down the gig, the lead role went to Jenn.