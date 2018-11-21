Jenna Dewan Steps Out After Supporting Jessie J (OK! Magazine)

Brad & Angelina’s Custody Trial Judge Is Same Man Who Officiated Their Wedding! (Radar Online)

J Lo, Ellen, Pharrell, and Michael Bublé’s Walk Of Fame Stars Vandalized (Star Magazine)

Leighton Meester on Teen Angst, Hot Dads, and Why Clothes Are Overrated (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!