



Jenna Jameson and her 2-year-old daughter, Batel, were out of harm’s way after a U.S. sailor opened fire at the Pearl Harbor base near their new home in Hawaii on Wednesday, December 4.

“A mass shooting just happened next door to us at Pearl Harbor. Me and Batelli are safe,” the former adult film star, 45, wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Prayers for the victims.”

It is unclear whether her fiancé, Lior Bitton, with whom she shares Batel, was also home at the time of the incident.

Jameson later shared a series of videos recorded from a window in the couple’s high-rise condo, which overlooks the harbor. She filmed several helicopters flying in the air above the scene of the crime.

“So, lots of military around where we are,” she said from behind the camera. “As you know, we live right next door to Pearl Harbor that just had the mass shooting. As you can see, we have lots of military happening. So Pearl Harbor is right there, and I guess it’s surrounded by SWAT. I guess three people have died, four people were shot? Super sad that it’s so close to home.”

The actress announced on Instagram in May that she and Bitton moved from Los Angeles to Hawaii in order to give their daughter “a healthy lifestyle.”

The shooting took place shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday. An active duty sailor whose submarine had been docked at Pearl Harbor shot three Department of Defense civilian workers before killing himself. Two of the three employees succumbed to their injuries, while the third was hospitalized.

The incident occurred three days before the 78th anniversary of the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, which resulted in the U.S. entering World War II. More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the 1941 attack.