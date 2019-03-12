Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s surprise 34th birthday celebration with her Jersey Shore castmates was well worth the struggle she felt the following day! The reality star gushed exclusively to Us Weekly on Monday, March 11, about the bash.

“I still feel hungover,” Farley told Us while discussing her recent partnership with KultureCity, a group that promotes inclusion for individuals with “unique abilities” including autism. “Oh my God, [it was the] best time ever!”

The MTV personality added: “I mean honestly I had … I truly, truly, truly was surprised. So, I thought it was really this low-key, cute night with just my girlfriends, then old J Woww from 2009 came out, with the exception of breaking my hips trying to keep up with the 21-year-olds.”

However, the mom of two isn’t in a rush to hit up a club again following the party on Saturday, March 9, at Harrah’s casino in Atlantic City. “I just feel like broken today, so my whole body is like, ‘I need a month off,’” Farley explained of her rare night out without 4-year-old daughter, Meilani, and her 2-year-old son, Greyson, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Roger Mathews.

Farley was surprised by close pals Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino on Saturday night. “I am still in shock,” she captioned a series of Instagram pictures and videos at the time. “I feel so special! Shout out to @illuminationpr and @djpaulyd for the ultimate surprise party & @harrahsresort #martoranosac for making it such a great night and everyone for coming.”

Visibly absent at the fun-filled celebration were Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who is currently serving an 8-month prison sentence tax evasion, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who is pregnant with her third child. But that doesn’t mean they weren’t represented at Farley’s party.

Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, was in attendance to celebrate the birthday girl and appeared to have a blast as she documented the festivities on her Instagram Stories. Polizzi, for her part, made an appearance via a large cardboard cut-out of her face that Farley posed with during the evening.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

