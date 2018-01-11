JWoww still has Snooki’s back. Jenni “JWoww” Farley spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the rumors that her Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, are getting divorced.

“Yeah, I saw that last night. It was real heartbreaking but it needed to be said. I love them. I love everything about them and what they have going on,” Farley told Us, referring to LaValle denying split rumors via Instagram. “He is very similar to my husband and we have very similar stories. We met on the shore, yes but at the end of the day they both are just working class men. My husband is a union truck driver. Jionni owns his business.”

The reality TV personality continued, “Jionni is very shy when it comes to the cameras. He’s a very quiet person. He just wants Nicole’s job to be Nicole’s job. My husband gets dragged into it more often than not. I know they’re fantastic but they’re quiet. When a couple wants to be quiet or one of them is in the spotlight and one isn’t; people assume cheating, lying, leaving each other, divorce, when that’s really not the case. They grew closer I think over the years. It’s sad that they had to put that out there, but it’s also refreshing. I thought he had a lot of people back him up on that which was wonderful.”

As previously reported, LaValle took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 9, to deny rumors that their marriage is in trouble and clarify why he isn’t going to be a part of the Jersey Shore reboot.

“Hey Guys, Im going to visit this subject one time and one time only so……. My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he wrote on Tuesday. “Nicole and I are going great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality was never something I wanted to be when I grew up.”

Farley, who is set to host a new talk show on TLC called Young Americans!, also told Us that she and Polizzi go to each other for marriage advice.

“We do. We both, to each other,” she explained. “It’s more or less we just like bitching to each other. We’re not really gonna take each other’s advice but we’re just gonna drink, hang out, laugh because we’re both always … We are the same person and then we just carry on.”

Young Americans! premieres on TLC Saturday, January 27.

