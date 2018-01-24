Jennie Garth was born to ride. Growing up in Illinois, her family was so committed to trips in their RV, “I don’t think we ever went on an airplane,” the actress, 45, reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. So last year, the mom of three sprung for her own Winnebago and used Ikea and Bed, Bath & Beyond to give it an upgrade on the cheap.

“I love to get behind the wheel and go wherever I want and shut the door and close out the rest of the world and go see stuff,” explains the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. (To follow Garth’s RV adventures or plan your own, visit GoRVing.com.) In the video above, Garth gives Us a tour of her tricked-out home-on-wheels and shares how to make one of her favorite dishes: vegan cauliflower-crusted pizza.

A longtime vegetarian, the reality star recently ditched dairy (“I feel so much healthier!”) along with daughters Luca, 20, and Lola, 15. Since Fiona, 11, still enjoys meat, serving up this dish is ideal. “We customize,” she explains, “and make our own personal pizzas!” (Her daughters like to add a pesto sauce, for instance.) She shares her complete recipe with Us.

Vegan Cauliflower-Crusted Pizza

For Crust:

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 bag riced cauliflower, steamed and drained

1/2 cup almond flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp Italian spice

1 tbsp flaxseed meal

For Toppings:

1 cup vegan almond cheese, shredded

1 tomato, sliced

Handful of dates, sliced and pitted

Handful of mushrooms, sliced

Handful of arugula

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment. Soak chia seeds in 1 tbsp of water to release their gooey texture to hold your pizza together. In a bowl, mix riced cauliflower, almond flour, salt, Italian spice and flaxseed meal. Add soaked chia seeds and stir to incorporate. If you feel crust is dry, add more water until you have a dough-like consistency. Add mixture to baking sheet and press crust down to meet every corner. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and add cheese, tomatoes, dates and mushrooms. Place back in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and top with arugula.

