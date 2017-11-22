Taking time to reflect. Jennie Garth posted a deep photo to her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 21, after Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that she and husband Dave Abrams are taking time apart and working on their marriage.

“I walked thru the burned out wilderness today, where the fires ravaged the once beautiful landscape. This burnt tree trunk reminded me that there is still so much beauty in even the darkest times #taketimetofindthebeauty,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 45, captioned a black-and-white photo.

I walked thru the burned out wilderness today, where the fires ravaged the once beautiful landscape. This burnt tree trunk reminded me that there is still so much beauty in even the darkest times #taketimetofindthebeauty A post shared by Jennie 💛 (@jenniegarth) on Nov 21, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

Followers chimed in with words of support, “Sometimes thing have to burn before they can grow again. Like the fires that burnt through nature, it burns so it can grow even bigger and deeper than before. There’s beauty in ashes and beauty in what grows out of the ashes. It will get better,” one wrote. Another added, “What a beautiful perspective and outlook you have.”

Earlier that same day, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the actress and the actor-restauranteur, 36, are living apart. A source close to the couple told Us, “They are still trying to make it work, but they haven’t been living together. They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work. Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself.”

The couple – who tied the knot at her Los Olivos, California, ranch home in July 2015 – are not legally separated and have not filed any legal paperwork.

Garth shares daughters Luca, 20, Lola, 14, and Fiona, 11, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli. The former couple divorced in 2013 after 11 years of marriage.

