Jennie Garth gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about her pal Tori Spelling’s strength amid her divorce from Dean McDermott.

“She’s such a strong girl, even though she probably wouldn’t say she is,” Garth, 52, exclusively told Us of Spelling, 51, while promoting her new podcast, “I Choose Me with Jennie Garth.” “But I think [Tori is] in this phase right now where she’s going to learn so much about herself. I could not be happier that she is, you know, in this growth stage in her life.”

Long before Spelling married McDermott in 2006, she spent 10 years on Beverly Hills, 90210 with Garth from 1990 to 2000, and they’ve been besties ever since.

“We still have our BFF Collection with QVC, which we love creating that together, and doing the podcast,” Garth told Us on Friday. “So, we’re still together after all these years.”

Along with their home decor line with QVC, aptly called The BFF Collection, Garth and Spelling co-host the “90210MG” podcast. “My life would be so different if I hadn’t chosen to do 90210,” Garth said.

According to Garth, she and Spelling “became sisters right away” when they first met on the set of 90210. Spelling and Garth starred as Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor, respectively, throughout the 90210 franchise, appearing in all 10 seasons of the show as well as The CW’s 90210 reboot and the BH90210 spinoff in 2019.

“We were all just super close at different times but felt like a family and like sisters,” Garth said to Us. “That’s a bond we created as young girls, so I don’t think it’ll ever be broken. Tori and I love each other so much. We’re super different people. We’ve always talked about [how we’re] kind of opposites in a lot of ways. And I just love her.”

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott, 57, in March after 17 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. A year earlier, McDermott had announced their separation via Instagram in June 2023, though the post was later deleted. (The pair wed in 2006 and share five children: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 7. McDermott also shares son Jack, 25, with ex Mary Jo Eustace.)

McDermott has since submitted his own paperwork, requesting joint physical and legal custody of their five children while Spelling, in her filing, asked for sole custody. Despite the rocky legal issues, the exes appear to be in a civil place, with McDermott coming to his estranged wife’s defense after she showed support for his new relationship with girlfriend Lily Calo.

“It’s because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more [than] I can say for the trolls commenting on this post,” McDermott wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 17. “Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart [than they are] together. That’s life. I’ll pray for happiness for all the haters.”

Spelling, for her part, is currently dating advertising CEO Ryan Cramer.

“Tori met Ryan through work several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome,” an insider exclusively told Us in November 2023. “Tori is really excited about the new relationship and it doesn’t bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean.”

Reporting by Amanda Williams