Jennie Garth was never a big fan of Tori Spelling’s estranged husband, Dean McDermott.

Spelling, 50, detailed the ins and outs of her recent divorce from McDermott, 57, during the debut episode of her “Misspelling” podcast, which was released on Monday, April 1. When discussing McDermott’s June 2023 Instagram post announcing their split, Spelling name-dropped Garth, 51.

“That last night, we had just been at Jennie’s house all day. We were doing a BFF photo shoot, and Dean was so helpful. He was so great,” Spelling said during the podcast episode. “Jen and Dean haven’t always gotten along, and I just remember that day she was like, ‘He was really great.’ He helped and styled and carried and did everything for us that whole day.”

Spelling explained that she and Garth “didn’t have the budget to hire people” for this particular shoot, so it was just them and McDermott.

“When I got home, she texted me and she said, ‘Dean was really great today.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s going to mean a lot to him.’ For me to go in and say, ‘Jen gave you a compliment.’ She would laugh at this, but I did,” Spelling added, noting that it was “a big step” for him and Garth.

“You got compliments from someone that doesn’t give compliments freely,” she recalled telling McDermott. “And he was like, ‘Thank you. OK, that feels really good. It was nice helping you guys today then.’”

However, things quickly went south as McDermott “had been drinking at this point” because it was later on “in the evening.”

When they started to talk about something else, he got “fired up” and a fight ensued. When things “escalated,” he started throwing out statements like, “I’m so sick of this. I’ve been picking up Tori Spelling’s s–t for 18 years.”

Spelling said that was when she “f–king lost it.”

Spelling and McDermott’s ups and downs have been chronicled in the public eye for years. In June 2023, however, McDermott’s since-deleted Instagram post made major headlines.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏.”

McDermott took down the Instagram post hours later, but in her Friday, March 29, divorce filing, Spelling listed the day the post went up as the couple’s date of separation. (The estranged duo share five kids together, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott also shares son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

Spelling recorded the first episode of her “Misspelling” podcast on Friday, telling listeners that she “just filed for divorce” from McDermott. “I just got word from my lawyer that it’s public,” she added.