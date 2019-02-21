Brad Pitt made a splash when he turned up at ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s star-studded 50th birthday bash on February 9, but he wasn’t the only one of Aniston’s former flames in attendance!

John Mayer was also at the party, and in the new issue of Us Weekly, a source reveals that the “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer, 41, and the Friends alum “are friends and have hung out” recently. Days before the party, they were seen spending time together at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles (the site of the big soirée).

Aniston and Mayer split in 2009 after almost a year of dating. In 2010, the “New Light” singer called their breakup “one of the worst times of my life.” For more on their new friendship, check out the video above.

