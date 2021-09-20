Love for Kuma! Justin Theroux‘s dog, Kuma, officially got his own Instagram account and almost immediately gained more than 50,000 followers — including Jennifer Aniston.

“Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people,” the Morning Show star, 52, posted via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 19, with a heart emoji next to a photo of Theroux, 50, and the pit bull. “They helped save 60 days at @austinpetsalive yesterday.”

She then shared a photo of Kuma, writing, “This face!”

The Leftovers alum reposted the photo on his own Story and his dog’s Instagram account. “Thanks, Auntie Jen,” he captioned Kuma’s Story.

The pair, who met on the set of Tropic Thunder before reuniting for 2012’s Wanderlust, tied the knot in 2015 after four years of dating. Despite announcing their split in 2018, the stars have remained extremely close.

“I would say we’ve remained friends,” Theroux told Esquire in April. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.”

The writer added that they “didn’t have that dramatic split” and “love each other” still.

“I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship,” the Mosquito Coast star said. “Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

While many thought that their split was caused by a disagreement about where to live — he loves New York, while she prefers the West Coast — that was never confirmed.

“That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” the False Positive actor shared with the magazine. “Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”

He continued: “I think that when you get good at relationships — and here I am, single — if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship. Who wants to take a s—t while you’re walking out the door?”

Last month, the two-time SAG Award winner celebrated Theroux’s birthday, sharing multiple photos of him via her Instagram Story. “Happy Birthday JT,” she captioned one still. On another, she added, “Truly one of a kind. Love You!”