John Aniston’s Death Is ‘Heartbreaking’ for Jennifer Aniston: He ‘Was So Proud’

Grieving a huge loss. Jennifer Aniston is missing her father, soap star John Aniston, who died at the age of 89 earlier this month.

“He adored Jen and was so proud of everything she’s achieved,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s heartbreaking for her to be dealing with this but she’s focusing on what a wonderful legacy her dad is leaving behind and trying to help Sherry in any way she can.”

John married the 53-year-old Friends alum’s stepmother, Sherry Rooney, in 1984 and the pair share son Alexander. Jennifer’s mother, Nancy Dow, died at age 79 in 2016.

The Morning Show star took to social media to pay tribute to her dad after his passing. “Sweet papa …⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain,” she wrote via Instagram alongside several photos of the Days of Our Lives veteran. “And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing.”

Jennifer’s fellow Friends alum Lisa Kudrow left a heart emoji in the comments section while her Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon wrote, “Sending you all my angels. I love you sister.”

The We’re the Millers actress got the opportunity to present John with a 2022 Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement award in June.

“This is truly a special moment for me. It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad,” the Cake star said during the ceremony. “For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

Earlier this month, Jennifer made headlines after her tell-all interview with Allure. The Break-Up star called out the perception that she was “selfish” in her relationship with Brad Pitt and said it was “absolute lies” that they broke up “because I wouldn’t give him a kid.”

Jennifer — who was married to Pitt, 58, from 2000 to 2005 — also opened up about her attempts to get pregnant in the past. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she said.

The California native admitted to having some regrets about her fertility journey. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed,” she said.

