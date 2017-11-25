Jennifer Lawrence is just like Us — she has no qualms about fangirling when she sees her favorite celebs!

The reality TV enthusiast, 27, ran into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna at a New York City restaurant on Friday, November 24, and enthusiastically embraced the former soap star.

In an Instagram video shared by Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, the Passengers star can be seen taking a selfie with Rinna. In another clip captioned, “This is iconic Jennifer Lawrence looks like she’s seen a ghost, I’m Done. Goodnight. Tuck. Me. In.,” Hamlin laughs as the new friends hug and chat.

Rinna, 54, also shared the cute moment on Instagram and wrote, “My new best friend forever.”

Rinna wasn’t the first RHOBH star that the Hunger Games actress has encountered. In 2014, Lawrence met Lisa Vanderpump at her L.A. restaurant, Sur, after the Oscar winner posted her own hilarious version of the Vanderpump Rules intro.

Lawrence has been very open about her love for reality TV. She reportedly had a “decompression tent” on the set of Mother! where she watched Keeping up With the Kardashians in between filming intense scenes. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 2, Lawrence interviewed Kim Kardashian and joked she was “obsessed” with her before revealing she got so drunk at Kris Jenner’s house that she ended up naked in her closet.

