Jennifer Lawrence had a front row seat to BFF Amy Schumer’s wedding — and she couldn’t help but shed a few tears!

“It was beautiful,” Lawrence, 27, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 15. “It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole — his vows were stunning. It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them.”

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on Thursday that Schumer married Fischer in Malibu on Tuesday, February 13, after only a few months of dating. The comedienne took to Instagram to share photos from the big day, including shots with Lawrence and other celebrity guests like Jake Gyllenhaal, Chelsea Handler and Jennifer Aniston.

“Notice my shirt was accidentally undone the whole time,” Lawrence told ET about the pictures. “In every wedding photo all of my buttons were undone. It looks like I was like, ‘Oh, you thought this was going to be about you?’”

The Red Sparrow actress added, “A couple people wanted to go down and walk on the beach and I was like, ‘No. I don’t get the beach. I just don’t care.”

As previously reported, the Inside Amy Schumer star and the chef rented a house in Malibu that overlooked the ocean for their nuptials. “It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute,” a source told Us. “Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday. It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’ People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time.”

Other famous faces at Schumer’s nuptials included David Spade, Judd Apatow and Vanessa Bayer.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!