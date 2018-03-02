Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Are Jennifer Lawrence and Brad Pitt dating? Not so fast. The Red Sparrow actress joked about the rumors during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, March 1.

“No, I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random,” Lawrence, 27, said. “But, I also wasn’t like, in a huge hurry to debunk it!”

Back in November, Kate Hudson had a similar hilarious response when it was speculated that she and Pitt were an item. “That was the craziest rumor of all time,” she told Cohen at the time. “There’s nothing true to that. As a matter of fact. I hadn’t actually seen him in, like, four years. It was kind of an awesome rumor. I kind of liked it. I was like, ‘OK, fine. We’re having twins!’”

Her brother Oliver Hudson couldn’t help but joke about the fake news, too. He took to Instagram to list reasons he was displeased with Pitt.

“He drinks out of the f—king carton and he leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!!” the Dawson’s Creek alum said in a video. “And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.”

Kate is currently dating musician Danny Fujikawa. Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in September 2016 after 12 years together and Lawrence is newly single after breaking up with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky in October 2017.

