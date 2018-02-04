Jennifer Lopez marked her first anniversary with Alex Rodriguez on Saturday, February 3, by performing at an epic concert in Minneapolis ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Shades of Blue actress headlined the AT&T presents DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night at NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory, where she performed her new single, “Us,” and previous hits, “Waiting for Tonight,” “Jenny From the Block,” “On The Floor” and “I’m Real.” She also honored Prince in his hometown, singing his hits including “When Doves Fly” and “Darling Nikki” in a tribute.

Lopez, 48, gave Rodriguez a shout-out on stage before performing “Us,” saying, “We’ve been together for one year today. I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but Baby, this song’s for you. I love you.”

While the happy couple celebrated their anniversary, other celebrities, including This Is Us’ Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Foxx and Lopez’s fellow World of Dance judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough enjoyed the sold-out show, which included an appearance by DJ Khaled, who surprised the crowd by performing “All the Way Up.”

Lopez and the former Yankee also took a trip down memory lane by checking out a recreation of the Castle Hill Avenue subway stop on the 6 train to the Bronx, which was Lopez’s stop when she was growing up in New York.

Lopez looked amazed, calling over her boyfriend as she said, “Baby, look at this! This is crazy!” Rodriguez shot a video of the installation as his girlfriend posed for photos before hugging him and saying, “I love this.” Lopez later shared a photo of herself in the mock subway stop on Instagram.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!