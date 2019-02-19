World of … pole dance! Jennifer Lopez works hard for her killer body — and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, appreciates the effort.

Rodriguez, 43, posted two videos of Lopez, 49, showing off her pole dancing skills to his Instagram Story on Monday, February 18. The “Dinero” singer wore black shorts, a black sports bra and sky-high platform heels as her friend and business partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas taught her some moves.

The former New York Yankees third baseman kept his camera rolling as Lopez successfully hooked her legs around the pole and swung around multiple times while Dirty Dancing’s “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” played in the background.

“#hustlers @jlo @egt239,” Rodriguez captioned the first clip. He excitedly added to the second, “Yesss.” Lopez was rehearsing for her upcoming film, Hustlers, in which she plays a stripper.

The athlete is one of J. Lo’s biggest fans and can often be seen supporting her from a distance. Earlier this month, Rodriguez filmed the multi-hyphenate as she did an interview on the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards and proceeded to hype her up as she performed a Motown tribute with Smokey Robinson.

Lopez, meanwhile, showed her affection for the former MLB star by wearing a “13” necklace — his old Yankees uniform number — on the season 3 premiere of World of Dance. “We just support each other,” she told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 13. “It’s just how we do it.”

The couple started dating in February 2017 and have been going strong ever since. “Two years of laughter … Two years of fun,” Lopez wrote via Instagram on February 3 to celebrate their second anniversary. “Two years of adventures … Of excitement of growing and learning … Of true friendship … And so much love!!”

The former Shades of Blue actress often plays it coy when asked about an engagement, but a source told Us in December that a proposal “is definitely on the horizon.” The insider noted: “Alex is obsessed with Jen and spends as much time as he can with her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!