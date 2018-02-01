Speaking her truth. Jennifer Lopez addressed sexual misconduct allegations against Guess cofounder Paul Marciano.

“My position on these issues is well known, as I have been very vocal about them. I do not condone any acts of sexual harassment, violation, or misconduct,” the Shades of Blue actress, 27, told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, February 1. “Any accusations should be fully and thoroughly investigated. I will continue to support our rights as women.”

Marciano came under fire on Wednesday, January 31, when Kate Upton accused him of sexual misconduct on the same night he launched a new campaign with Lopez.

“It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo,” the 25-year-old model tweeted, later sharing a screenshot of the post via Instagram with the caption, “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo.”

Upton, who was the face of Guess from 2010 to 2011, spoke to TMZ about her allegations at LAX on Wednesday. “I’m excited to tell my whole story, but a walk to the car isn’t gonna cover it,” the Sports Illustrated cover girl said. “I think obviously it’s a huge problem.”

The Moroccan-born designer denied Upton’s allegations in a statement to TMZ on Thursday: “If she has a claim, there’s one place to tell the truth and that’s in court or to the police.”

