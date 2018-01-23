Jennifer Lopez reflected on some of her most iconic looks with YouTube stars Scotty Sire and Toddy Smith ahead of her pre-Super Bowl concert.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive video, the 48-year-old singer sat down with the internet personalities, both of whom recreated the most memorable outfits from her career thus far. “We’re going to show her, hoping she likes them,” Smith said.

First up, Sire showed Lopez a photo of himself dressed in the midriff-baring white outfit that she wore to the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, instantly making her laugh. He later tried on the flowing yellow dress from her “Ni Tu Ni Yo” music video. “I think that one looks the best on you,” Lopez quipped.

As the YouTubers continued to show J. Lo some more of their hilarious recreations, she said, “You like showing your midriff. You always do the ones with the midriff showing!”

Finally, Sire and Smith slipped into a recreation of the iconic green Versace dress that Lopez rocked at the 2000 Grammy Awards. “You kind of look like twins as girls,” she mused. “What would make you guys do this?”

The entertainer will headline DIRECTV NOW’s Super Saturday Night event at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, February 3, the night before Justin Timberlake takes the stage for the Super Bowl LII halftime show.

Super Saturday Night airs on AT&T AUDIENCE Network (DIRECTV Ch 239, U-verse Ch 1114 and DIRECTV NOW) and will also be livestreamed on the DIRECTVNOW social media handles, beginning at 12 a.m. ET.

