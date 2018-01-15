The wait is over: Jennifer Lopez‘s Guess Jeans campaign is here.The iconic denim-wear company announced in November that the diva would be starring in the brand’s Spring 2018 Ad campaign now the images have made their world debut.

Lopez, who is no stranger to killer collaborations (looking at you, Giuseppe Zanotti) posed for photographs shot by fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova that were inspired by her life as a performer in Las Vegas and her career in Hollywood as an actress. In the five shots released by Guess, the triple threat poses in elegant shots that showcase her signature style and, um, show-stopping assets. From a figure-hugging jumpsuit to checkerboard shorts, every piece she wears has major sex appeal.

“When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new GUESS Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” says Jennifer Lopez in statement via the brand. “When I look back at early Guess campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for Guess’ Spring 2018 campaign,” she continues.

Paul Marciano, the co-founder of Guess also commented on the brand’s collaboration with J.Lo who he described as a “Guess girl’s dream in a press release. “Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience. Her beauty and class shine through this campaign and I am so excited Jennifer accepted to be our new Guess Girl and at the same time ‘Femme Fatale’ of Marciano.”

