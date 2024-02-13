Jennifer Lopez revealed how Ayo Edebiri apologized for her past podcast comments about the singer.

Lopez, 54, heard from Edebiri, 28, shortly before they filmed their Saturday Night Live episode.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez told Variety in a cover story, which was published on Tuesday, February 13. ”She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things.”

The performer could see how remorseful Edebiri was, adding, “She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f—king sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

Related: Most Memorable ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosts Over the Years From perennial favorites Alec Baldwin and Justin Timberlake to less successful stars Lindsay Lohan and Justin Bieber, Saturday Night Live hosts can make or break the show -- see the most memorable hosts!

Lopez also waved off Edebiri’s “funny” comments about her music. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me,” she added.

Edebiri originally came under fire earlier this month when a clip from her 2020 appearance on Laci Mosley’s “Scam Goddess” podcast resurfaced. During the episode, Edebiri made several jokes about Lopez’s career being “one long scam.”

“Well, that’s the thing. She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good even though she’s not singing for most of these songs,” she quipped. “A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J. Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like J. Lo was busy. It’s like, ‘Doing what?’ Not singing, obviously!”

Related: Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]

The commentary went viral just one day before Edebiri was set to share the stage with Lopez during her hosting debut.

Edebiri ultimately addressed the drama in a sketch where she and SNL cast members Chloe Fineman and Andrew Dismukes played game show contestants who were asked to explain why they wrote mean messages on social media.

After Edebiri’s character wrote “die” in the comments of one of Drew Barrymore’s posts, she attempted to make amends.

“OK, OK, We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout — or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid,” she said. “But, I think I speak for everyone when I say, from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

Edebiri also praised Lopez’s performance later that night. (Lopez sang “This Is Me… Now” and “Can’t Get Enough” as the musical guest on SNL.)

“Thank you to Jennifer Lopez,” the actress said during the closing segment. “Thank you so much, this has been a dream come true. I love you, goodnight!”

Related: Stars Describe Their 'SNL' Hosting Debuts Saturday Night Live’s stage has played host to icons from Harry Styles to Betty White, and many of its celebrity guests have gushed over reaching the impressive career milestone. “I can’t believe I am hosting Saturday Night Live. I’m not sure many of you know that I’m 88 and a half years old,” White, who […]

The Bear star has since poked fun at the drama by responding to Tina Fey‘s take on the situation. During the Wednesday, February 6, episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast, Fey, 53, used Edebiri as an example while telling cohosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers why they shouldn’t publicly share their critical opinions.

“Are you having a problem with Saltburn? Quiet luxury. Keep it to yourself,” Fey said in a clip, which Yang reposted on his Instagram. “Because what are you going to do when [Saltburn director] Emerald Fennell calls you about her next project where you play Carey Mulligan’s coworker in the bridal section of Harrods, and then Act 3 takes a sexually violent turn, and you have to pretend to be surprised by that turn? Learn from my mistakes, learn from Ayo. Podcasts are forever. Authenticity is dangerous and expensive.”

In the comments section, Edebiri replied, “LEARN FROM ME.”