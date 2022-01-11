New year, new goals. Jennifer Lopez revealed her intentions for 2022, and one of them was all about her romance with Ben Affleck.

The Hustlers actress, 52, discussed her resolutions for the year in an Instagram video posted on Monday, January 10. “[I’m] just thinking about being really mindful of what I want my life to be and knowing that my thoughts create my life, and keeping those really positive so I can grow and be my best this year,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer began. “Better than ever — mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally.”

The next part of her speech, however, is what caught fans’ attention. “[I want] to be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be — the best daughter, sister, boss, person that I can be,” Lopez said.

The New York City native and the Argo director, 49, rekindled their romance last year after Lopez split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The Oscar winner and the JLo Beauty founder, who were engaged from 2002 to 2004, made their relationship Instagram official in July 2021.

Last month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo are thinking about wedding plans even though they’re not yet engaged. “Both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate statement of their love story for their friends and family,” the source said in December 2021. “They really want [everyone] to have a good time. They want it to be intimate, but immaculate.”

After the Last Duel star and the “Get Right” songstress appeared on their first red carpet together in almost 20 years, a second insider told Us that the pair are ready to walk down the aisle.

“Things just keep getting better for J. Lo and Ben,” the source said in September 2021. “They’re so in love and it’s only a matter of time before they’re officially engaged. They are both all in and looking to spend the rest of their lives together. It doesn’t even cross their minds that it might not work out for the long term.”

The Wedding Planner star was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2002. She shares twins Emme and Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, from whom she split in 2011.

Affleck, for his part, split from ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The former spouses share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9.