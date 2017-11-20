Jennifer Lopez’s Exes Marc Anthony and Casper Smart Hangout: Pic

If you’ve never seen his show you are really missing out. A Truly captivating performer! Thanks for taking care of my people and I @marcanthony much appreciated! #miami #alllove #respect A post shared by Beau Smart (@beaucaspersmart) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:26am PST

J.Lo’s ears must be burning! Two of Jennifer Lopez’s exes, Marc Anthony and Casper Smart, hung out after Anthony’s concert in Miami at the American Airlines Arena over the weekend.

“If you’ve never seen his show you are really missing out,” the 30-year-old dancer captioned a selfie with the two-time Grammy winner, 49, on Sunday, November 19. “A Truly captivating performer! Thanks for taking care of my people and I @marcanthony much appreciated! #miami #alllove #respect.”

Lopez was married to Anthony for seven years and the former couple share nine-year-old twins Max and Emme. They separated in 2011, and their divorce was finalized in 2014.

The “On The Floor” singer, 48, moved on from Anthony with Smart, her backup dancer at the time, and the duo dated on and off from 2011 to 2016.

Fans pointed out the unlikely pairing, writing things like “WhenTheExesLinkUp” and “Oh my how awkward” on Smart’s Instagram.

The Shades of Blue actress posed for a picture with Smart, Anthony and Anthony’s wife at the time, Shannon De Lima, in August 2016 after her concert in Las Vegas. “You’re an international legend and icon,” Lopez said about Anthony on stage at the time. ”But you’re also my baby daddy.”

Anthony has been just as friendly with Lopez’s current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. The “You Sang Me” singer was spotted dancing with the couple at the Altos de Chavón Amphitheater at Casa de Campo Resort and Villas in the Dominican Republic in April.

Smart, for his part, was asked about the former Yankees player in May. “It’s all respect and love,” he told TMZ Sports. “[He’s] an incredibly nice guy.”

