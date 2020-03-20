Straight out of a thriller. Jennifer Lopez shared a video of her family at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted one social media user to compare her house to the one in Parasite.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…” the singer, 50, tweeted on Wednesday, March 18. “#StaySafe.”

please check your basement https://t.co/6X2rfkmv3p — ponyo fishy in the sea (@niazahraaa) March 19, 2020

In the video, Lopez’s 12-year-old son, Max, brings her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, a drink on a tray while riding a hoverboard. Max does tricks as he serves his future stepdad. However, the setting of the clip caught the attention of some.

One fan retweeted the video on Thursday, March 19, along with the caption: “Please check your basement.” The post went viral, with more than 200,000 likes and nearly 50,000 retweets as of Friday, March 20.

Lopez’s home features lush greenery and expansive glass windows — elements reminiscent of the house in Parasite.

The 2019 film — starring Song Kang-ho (Kim Ki-taek), Lee Sun-kyun (Park Dong-ik), Cho Yeo-jeong (Choi Yeon-gyo), Choi Woo-shik (Kim Ki-woo), Park So-dam (Kim Ki-jung), Jang Hye-jin (Park Chung-sook) and Lee Jung-eun (Gook Moon-gwang) — followed a poor family who posed as unrelated people to gain employment at a wealthy brood’s home.

Parasite won Best Picture and Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards in February. Director and screenwriter Bong Joon-ho also earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. The movie was the first non-English language film to win Best Picture in Oscars history and the first South Korean film to be nominated in the category.

Lopez and Rodriguez, 44, are among the celebrities who are encouraging fans to self-quarantine during the global health crisis caused by coronavirus. “Please Stay Home!!!” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday.

The couple, who got engaged in March 2019, made a TikTok dance video with their kids on Thursday. The Hustlers star shares twins Max and Emme, 12, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the former baseball player is the father of daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.