Nearly a decade ago, Jennifer Lopez’s mom Guadalupe was ringing warning bells about Diddy for the world to see.

Following the arrest of the rapper and mogul on Tuesday, September 17, a clip from Lopez’s 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show resurfaced where Williams told Lopez, “I could always see you getting back with Puffy in a little way.”

Lopez threw her head back laughing, clearly amused at the idea of rekindling a romance with her former flame, whom she dated between 1999 and 2001. “I remember you said that,” Lopez told Williams, indicating this isn’t the first time Williams made the pitch.

While most of the studio audience cheered and supported the idea, Lopez pointed to her mother, who was sitting in the front row and had quite the opposite reaction. Guadalupe made a dismissive hand motion and appeared to say, “It’s done.”

“It’s crazy, everybody came alive,” Lopez noted about the audience’s response. “They all had something to say.”

Williams noticed the same thing, saying, “Everybody has an opinion.”



“Yes!” Lopez said. “It’s funny to me.”

After a resigned Williams ended the discussion by saying, “Alright, so no Puffy,” Lopez made her stance crystal clear.

“No Puffy,” she said.

Lopez’s mother’s disapproval of her daughter’s relationship with Diddy has been widely known for years.

In December 1999, Lopez was with Diddy — then known as Puff Daddy — when shots were fired inside a nightclub in Times Square. The couple fled the scene and a police chase ensued, eventually ending with Diddy and Lopez being arrested.

In an interview with the New York Post, former NYPD Detective Derrick Parker recalled what happened when Guadalupe showed up to the police station in search of her daughter.

“Her mother was yelling at J.Lo in Spanish and she was really mad at Jennifer,” Parker said. “I heard her say, ‘I told you not to get involved with (him).’”

Lopez was released from custody without being charged after spending 14 hours in jail.

After the couple broke up in 2001, Lopez candidly admitted that Diddy “wasn’t faithful” during their relationship.

“I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin,” she told Vibe magazine. “I never caught him [cheating] but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night.”

On Tuesday, Diddy was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was denied bail and faces life in prison, if convicted.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty.