Jennifer Love Hewitt is opening up about her life over the past 12 months.

“This year I went thru [sic] a lot no one knew about,” Hewitt, 44, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 31, alongside a selfie. “And was grateful for that privacy. I had the greatest time being a mommy at home with my kids.”

Hewitt, who shares her three children with husband Brian Hallisay, shared she learned “to be a better baker,” and that “it’s OK to take time for myself mentally, physically and emotionally.” She added that she “did a lot of praying and manifesting” as well as “belly laughed more than ever” and had “the longest cold” of her life.

“Was forced to have more faith than normal,” she continued. “Learned to love working out as a gain for my mental health. Took chances on myself and my bigger dreams. Sat deeper in grief and was able to let more go. Felt my mom around us and saw signs that she was.” (Hewitt’s mother, Patricia, died from cancer in 2012.)

Hewitt added that she “said goodbye to things that don’t serve positivity in my life” and “made room for lots of good things in 2024.”

“Celebrated 10 years with my guy,” she wrote. “Got some tattoos. And truly let whatever I needed to learn teach me. And so here I am. Happy, blessed, grateful and filled with hope. I will be praying our world gets better this year and everyone sees less pain, fear and heartbreak. Love to all and Happy New Year!”

The 9-1-1 star made headlines this year for her candidness about aging in the public eye. After sharing a selfie to Instagram in September, Hewitt was deemed “unrecognizable” by fans.

“I was getting my hair done and I had not a stitch of makeup on, so I threw on a filter. I really gave it no thought,” she recalled during an episode of the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast earlier this month, adding that some people accused her of using social media filters because she didn’t want her followers to “know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s.”

“This is crazy,” she said, adding that the judgment intensified after she purposely tried to jokingly pose using “over-the-top filters.”

“Then they came after me for that,” she shared. “They were like, ‘Well, now she’s just defending herself,’ and, ‘Why is she defending?’ I realized I can do no right.”

The Criminal Minds actress said the incident made her realize fans “have this moment when they fall in love with you” and “that’s who they want you to always be.”

“And there’s something really beautiful about that, but there’s also something really not OK about that,” Hewitt said, adding, “Aging in Hollywood is really hard because you can’t do anything right.”