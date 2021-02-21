Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Dating History

Jennifer Love Hewitt became a household name in the ’90s, starring in dozens of TV shows and movies beginning in 1989. It’s no surprise that she quickly found love after landing in the spotlight.

Through the years, she was part of many A-list romances, dating Carson Daly, Rich Cronin and John Mayer among others. The TRL host and the director dated in 1998 and did not hide their romance, walking the red carpet at her premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer and later, at the MTV Video Music Awards.

After a year together, the pair split and he later claimed he found out via the news. In 2005, they reunited when she appeared on his talk show and even took a Cosmopolitan compatibility quiz, scoring a 92 percent. “Can we just say that, for the time being, no matter what happened, I was a really good girlfriend to you and you were a great boyfriend?” Hewitt asked. He responded, “The latter part is so true. The first part is definitely true.”

In 2018, the Criminal Minds alum shared a throwback photo of the pair cozying up on the VMAs carpet. “In honor of the VMA red carpet tonight. This was my VMA moment. Someone said that hair was cute. We are no longer friends lol,” she captioned the Instagram photo. “Wow that was a long time ago. #throwback #vmaredcarpet #iFeelOldAF.”

That wasn’t the only notable romance in Hewitt’s life. She made headlines in 2002 after being spotted holding hands with Mayer. At the time, rumors surfaced that his song, “Your Body Is a Wonderland” was about her, but the song actually came out before the pair began dating and he later said that he wrote the song about his first love.

The 9-1-1 actor found The One years later, marrying her Client List costar Brian Hallisay in 2013. They welcomed daughter Autumn James in 2013 and son Atticus James in 2015.

