A new chapter! Jennifer Meyer has found love with NBA agent Rich Paul after her divorce from Tobey Maguire, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

“Jen has never been happier. They are six months in and it’s on,” one source tells Us. “They are super happy and super in love. It’s very unexpected and an incredible relationship. Rich makes her laugh.”

The jewelry designer, 42, and the Cleveland native, 37, who is close friends with LeBron James, sparked dating rumors in late January after they were spotted on a date in Beverly Hills. They have been going strong ever since, and Paul recently met some of his girlfriend’s loved ones.

“They were together on Mother’s Day and her whole family and her friends were with him at her birthday party a few weeks ago,” a second source tells Us of the new couple. “They all totally embrace him and are supportive of the relationship. It’s really great for her and it shows.”

Paul represents several prominent basketball players, including James, 34, Tristan Thompson, Draymond Green and Ben Simmons.

The Klutch Sports Group founder is Meyer’s first serious boyfriend since she and Maguire, 43, announced in October 2016 that they had called it quits on their nine-year marriage “after much soul searching and consideration.”

“They are committed to remaining friends for their children,” a source told Us at the time of the parents of daughter Ruby and son Otis, now 12 and 10, respectively. “They went back and forth on this decision but realized this is where the relationship is and they simply grew apart.”

In September 2018, Meyer shared her advice for other coparents with Us exclusively: “Remember that you love your kids equally more than anything in the world and that you want the best for them. And if they see parents that don’t get along or fight, then they’re going to be unhappy, and nobody wants unhappy children.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

