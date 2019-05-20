Jenny McCarthy might have her hands full with raising her son, Evan, and working on a handful of projects, but there is one guilty pleasure she’ll always make time for — watching The Bachelorette!

“I can’t wait! I’m excited, I think Hannah B. is going to do a great job,” McCarthy, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly during the Amazon Treasure Truck at The Puffs Magic Garden event at Navy Pier on Saturday, May 18. “I like the way she has kind of defended herself, how she holds herself — it feels like she’s supposed to be The Bachelorette. I know some people were iffy, but I’ve totally committed. I hope she finds love!”

And she’s not the only one in her famous household who tunes in to watch the drama — and love — unfold each season. Her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, is right there with her when it comes to their Bachelor Nation addiction.

“We have to watch together!” McCarthy gushed to Us, before revealing that the show tugs at her hubby’s heartstrings. “And I don’t care if it’s the finale or not, Donnie cries! It’s episode 3 and he’s crying and I’m like, ‘Donnie! you can’t be crying already!’ But I love it, that shows you his emotional side and he’s like the real deep feeler and i’m like the, ‘tough it out kid, tough it out’ one.”

McCarthy and the New Kids on the Block singer — who wed in 2014 — don’t just depend on their TV time together to keep the spark alive THOUGH. “We try to do [date night] at least once a week, if we can,” McCarthy told Us. “And it’s usually dinner and a movie, or just dinner and then back home and uh, you know, do those other fun things at home.”

The Home Improvement alum shares her aforementioned son, Evan — who celebrated his 17th birthday on Saturday — with ex-husband, John Asher. “We’re going to do an escape room tonight and then go bowling and then we’ll have to see from there what we do,” McCarthy told Us of how they were going to spend the special occasion.

