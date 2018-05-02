Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg may not be planning to have any children together in the near future — but that’s OK, because the happy couple just love doting on their fur “babies!”

On Tuesday, May 1, the Dirty Love star, 45, shared a sweet snap of her husband holding their tiniest pups, Gunner and DJ, and captioned it, “Our babies.”

Our babies. A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy) on May 1, 2018 at 2:56pm PDT

The married couple of almost four years have a full house with their three dogs — Wahlberg’s beloved French bulldog Lumpy, a black shih tzu named Gunner and an adorable pooch named DJ — in addition to their children. (McCarthy shares son Evan, 15, with ex-husband John Asher, while the Blue Blood star shares Xavier, 25, and Elijah, 16, with ex-wife Kimberly Fey.)

The former New Kid on the Block, 48, appeared on the Rachael Ray Show in February 2017, where he told the talk show host that it took some convincing to add to their brood when it came to welcoming DJ.

“You know, Jenny and I … we have these stories come out every few months that we’re having a baby. We would love to have a baby but we have three boys already together. We’ve having fun together,” the Saw II alum recalled. “So … she said, ‘I want this dog, I want this dog, it’ll be our baby.’”

“I said, no dog, especially a little dog like that … I like brut-ish dogs. So she started sayin’, you know, that can be our baby. I was like, ehhhhh,” he continued. “And she was like, ‘We can name it DJ for Donnie and Jenny’ and I was like, “Oh my god, fine, get the dog.”

The pair regularly share photos of their pets on their social media accounts. On April 7, McCarthy posted a close-up of DJ, who she once referred to as “the princess of Wahlberg manor,” with her tongue out on Twitter. Wahlberg, for his part, tends to share clips of Lumpy, including several of the pooch being lazy.

