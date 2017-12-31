Oh, it’s gonna be a cold one! Jenny McCarthy, who will be cohosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018, shared an Instagram video from the show’s super chilly rehearsal on Saturday, December 30.

“Jenny McCarthy here in Times Square! Look at all these people! This is rehearsal,” the comedian — who is wearing a cozy black coat, black knit hat and black ski mask — yells in the video she captured on Friday. “We’re freezing our butts off! It’s gonna be 10 degrees cooler on Sunday. Freaking out! But I’m also excited!”

“Gonna be so cold out,” she tweeted along with the clip. “Hope you watch us freeze our butts off.”

According to ABC News, the temperature at midnight is forecast to be about 11 degrees in Times Square, where the annual New Year’s Eve program is filmed live. But with the windchill, temperatures will feel closer to minus 4 degrees, and could tie the 1962 record for second coldest New Year’s Eve in the city.

As for how she’ll be staying warm, the comedian told Us Weekly earlier in December that since she’ll be outside for 13 to 14 hours, finding the right coat will be key. “I try to triple layer my clothes,” she added, so her outerwear will have to fit over all the layers.

But there’s a truly sweet way that she’ll be keeping her digits from freezing on New Year’s Eve: husband Donnie Wahlberg. “He kisses my hands and I put my hands up the back of his shirt and rub them on his warm back,” McCarthy told Us. “he’s always such a great partner during it.”

Set to perform live in the frigid temperature is Mariah Carey, whose performance during the celebration the year before made headlines due to technical difficulties. “We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned, and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration,” the Grammy-winner said in a joint statement with Dick Clark Productions on December 28.

Also performing are Britney Spears, who will be live from Las Vegas, as well as Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello, and Sugarland.

Ciara will be hosting the West Coast festivities from Los Angeles, where Florida Georgia Line, BTS, Kelly Clarkson and more will perform. In the Central time zone, Lucy Hale will host, with Imagine Dragons and Walk the Moon set to perform.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018 kicks off Sunday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

