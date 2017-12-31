Why brave the freezing cold? Forecasters are predicting that this New Year’s Eve in New York City could be the second coldest on record, so grab a blanket and snuggle up on the couch to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018 to ring in the new year instead!

The program, which begins at 8 p.m. ET in Times Square, will once again feature Seacrest, 43, helming the show, with Jenny McCarthy cohosting.

While the event always features notable performers, this year’s show is highly anticipated, as Mariah Carey will be returning to headline after her disastrous set from the 2017 show. “We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned, and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018,” the award-winning singer said in a joint statement with Dick Clark Productions on December 28. “See you in Times Square!”

“Here’s the thing: Last year wasn’t as planned. We all know that,” Seacrest told Us Weekly of Carey’s headline-making performance. “I give her tremendous credit for saying, ‘I’m coming back. I’m going on the same stage at the exact same moment before the ball drops in front of tens of millions of people.'”

Carey, who in 2005 became the first artist to perform live on the show, was ridiculed after she suffered technical difficulties throughout her set during last year’s performance. She explained to the audience during the show that because of a faulty earpiece, she wasn’t able to hear the music.

Also set to perform for the 2018 celebration is Britney Spears, who will be live from The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. She’ll be performing “Toxic” and “Work Bitch.” Spears, 36, last did a New Year’s Eve set for the show in 2002. Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, and Sugarland will also hit the stage.

On the West Coast, Ciara will be hosting the festivities in Los Angeles. Performers there include Florida Georgia Line, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, and more.

Lucy Hale will host the Central time zone countdown from New Orleans, where Imagine Dragons and Walk the Moon will perform.

Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve With Ryan Seacrest airs on ABC Sunday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

