



Jenny McCarthy’s plans for Donnie Wahlberg’s 50th birthday are going to cost her. The former View host joked that organizing her husband’s upcoming milestone celebration may lead to her “filing for bankruptcy.”

“I’ll be paying this party off until I’m 90. Truly,” McCarthy, 46, told Us and other reporters at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party in Los Angeles on August 7. “I’m going as far as I can without filing for bankruptcy. I wanted to give him, like, the greatest party ever because he’s been the most wonderful human being — not only with me but with everyone he knows.”

Wahlberg turns 50 on Saturday, August 17. Though McCarthy didn’t reveal any specific details about her festive plans for her husband, she teased that the New Kids on the Block singer will be “surprised” and “shocked.” “I don’t hold back anything,” she said.

“I couldn’t afford to get, like, his greatest band ever, but there’s other people that he loves that will be showing up, and then I might or might not be doing something,” McCarthy continued, teasing that her plans will be similar to “jumping out of a cake.”

McCarthy and Wahlberg wed in August 2014 and will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on August 31. McCarthy told reporters that the secret to her relationship was discovering and loving who she was before she met Wahlberg.

“I think with age comes wisdom also,” she admitted. “The timing of me finding who I am before I even met him, loving myself and doing all the spiritual stuff you’re supposed to do, allowed the space for me as a human being to come in.”

In comparison to other relationships she’s seen, McCarthy said her marriage with Wahlberg has been about support, rather than trying to “cut each other’s wings.”

“He’s been my best friend, my peer, a spiritual teacher, lover, a partner to lean on,” she said. “He supports me; I support him. A lot of relationships will try to cut each other’s wings or hold you down. It’s been nothing but support and love and having each other’s backs.”

McCarthy shares son Evan, 17, with ex-husband John Asher, while Wahlberg has sons Xavier, 26, and Elijah, 17, with ex-wife Kimberly Fey. The SiriusXM radio host told Us in May 2018 about how her husband is a loving stepdad to her son. “He’s Mr. Mom. He’s being a stay-at-home dad right now,” she said. “He loves Evan.”

Though McCarthy and Wahlberg don’t share any kids together, the two are parents to three dogs: French bulldog Lumpy, black Shih Tzu Gunner and pooch DJ. In May 2018, McCarthy posted an Instagram photo of Wahlberg with the couple’s youngest pups, Gunner and DJ, and captioned it, “Our babies.”

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

