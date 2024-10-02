Jenny McCarthy Says She and Donnie Wahlberg Will ‘Never’ Get Divorced

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are the ultimate marriage goals!

The Masked Singer panelist gushed over her marriage with the New Kids on the Block star on the Tuesday, October 1, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, insisting they will never get divorced.

A viewer asked McCarthy, 51, about rumors over the summer that there were problems between she and Wahlberg, 55, which prompted McCarthy to reveal her commitment to her man.

“I’m so glad you asked me that question because so many people, including our relatives, were like, ‘Tell me it isn’t so!’ and I’m like, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’” McCarthy said. “The whole thing behind it was [that] I had not been able to go on tour, visit him on tour. I was doing Masked Singer at the time. So then there was rumors.”

McCarthy added, “I showed up at the end [of the tour] and it squashed the rumors.”

In case that wasn’t enough, the actress and model put it even more plainly.

“Listen, there will never, ever, ever be a divorce between me and Donnie. It’s ‘til death do us part. No matter what,” she said emphatically.

Wahlberg, meanwhile, was in the studio audience watching his wife’s interview and chimed in, telling host Andy Cohen, “We wouldn’t break your heart.”

“We will never break your heart, Andy,” the Blue Bloods actor reiterated. “That’s one of the many reasons it’ll never happen.”

McCarthy and Wahlberg tied the knot in 2014 and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in August. Wahlberg was previously married to Kimberly Fey from 1999 to 2010. The exes share two sons: Xavier, 31, and Elijah, 23. McCarthy was married to John Asher from 1999 to 2005, and they share one son, Evan, 22.

In an April appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Wahlberg revealed the sweet way he and his wife stay connected while he’s away filming Blue Bloods in New York City and McCarthy is in Los Angeles for The Masked Singer.

“We have the luxury of being able to sleep together when we’re apart,” Wahlberg said. “So whoever’s going to sleep first just calls the other one. We spend the whole night together when we’re not together and look, it’s not that we’re insecure or that we need to do this, we love to do it.”

“It’s great. It’s like, why not? Right? We’re going to miss each other, why wake up saying, ‘Oh my God, I missed you. I woke up at three in the morning,’” he continued. “I tell her if you wake up at three in the morning and can’t sleep, just tap me on the shoulder through the phone and I’ll wake up and hang out with you for a while.”