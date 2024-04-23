Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy make sure they are always “together” at bedtime, even when they are thousands of miles apart.

Wahlberg, 54, and McCarthy, 51, live in Illinois, but their careers often separate them. The New Kids on the Block singer films Blue Bloods in New York City, while his wife serves as a judge on The Masked Singer in Los Angeles.

Now, with FaceTime, they can feel like they are in the same space.

“We have the luxury of being able to sleep together when we’re apart,” Wahlberg said on the Tuesday, April 23, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “So whoever’s going to sleep first just calls the other one. We spend the whole night together when we’re not together and look, it’s not that we’re insecure or that we need to do this, we love to do it.”

The couple married in 2014 and will celebrate their 10-year anniversary on August 31.

Wahlberg was previously married to Kimberly Fey from 1999 to 2010. The exes share two sons: Xavier, 20, and Elijah, 12.

McCarthy was married to John Asher from 1999 to2005, and they share one son, Evan, 21.

Wahlberg said FaceTime is the next best thing to actually being with his wife.

“It’s great. It’s like, why not? Right? We’re going to miss each other, why wake up saying, ‘Oh my God, I missed you. I woke up at three in the morning,’” he continued on the show. “I tell her if you wake up at three in the morning and can’t sleep, just tap me on the shoulder through the phone and I’ll wake up and hang out with you for a while.”

Wahlberg stars in Blue Bloods as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan. He was joined on The Drew Barrymore Show by Bridget Moynahan, who costars as his sister, Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan.

Moynahan, 52, added that she feels McCarthy’s presence during her scenes with Wahlberg.

“She’s like that extra person at the family dinner because the phone is always there and in-between takes it’s like, ‘Hi, honey. Hi, honey.’ And we’re all, ‘Jenny!,’” she commented.

In addition to connecting on FaceTime, Wahlberg also uses a more traditional way of showing love to his wife.

McCarthy recently revealed to People that her husband always sends her flowers.

“Every week,” she told the publication last month. “He’s never missed a Monday in 10 years. He treats me like a queen.”

She added, “He’s my everything. He still gives me butterflies. He’s the love of my life.”

The former cohost of The View also loves how Wahlberg treats their children.

“He loves my son Evan. He loves his kids. I love his kids. They’re like my own,” McCarthy said.

After their previously failed marriages, McCarthy said that she and Wahlberg now know what it takes to maintain a happy relationship.

“I think we both paid our dues in this lifetime, and we’re enjoying the benefits of everything we’ve learned along the way,” she continued. “We’ve both gone through our trials and tribulations, and we’ve learned from those so that we can be happy in our bliss.”