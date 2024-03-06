Good news for Blue Bloods fans: The police drama may not be in its last season after all.

Donnie Wahlberg, who stars as Danny Reagan in the long-running CBS series, suggested that there are talks of the show continuing beyond season 14. (The network previously announced that the series would end this year.)

While on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with his New Kids on the Block groupmates, host Andy Cohen asked Wahlberg about Blue Bloods being in its last season.

“Potentially, allegedly,” he quipped. “But there are grumblings so we’ll see what happens.”



Related: ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast’s Sweetest Moments Behind the Scenes and Off Camera The cast of Blue Bloods doesn’t just play a family on TV, they’ve become a tight-knit group since the show first premiered in 2010. The CBS series follows the lives of the Reagan family helmed by Tom Selleck’s Commissioner Frank Reagan. Frank’s father, Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), sits opposite him at the group’s weekly Sunday […]

He continued, “You know, it’s beloved. … It’s crazy, it’s absolutely crazy.”

As for which of his fellow NKOTB stars he wants to see on the series, he said Joey McIntyre is easily “a no-brainer.”

“I’m sure he’d be willing if there was a good part,” he explained. “But it just hasn’t been the right thing.”

CBS confirmed in November 2023, that Blue Bloods would be ending its run with season 14, which is slated to air in two parts. Part one, which features 10 episodes, kicked off on February 16. Part two will air in the fall and wrap after eight episodes. It was filmed after production resumed following the months-long SAG-AFTRA strike.

Chatter about Blue Bloods coming to an end sparked in early 2023 when the show was renewed following the cast and producers’ decision to take a 25 percent pay cut. In April of that year, Wahlberg exclusively told Us Weekly that he was hopeful about the future of the show.

Related: Look Back at the ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast From Season 1 to Now: Photos Blue Bloods premiered on CBS in September 2010, introducing the world to the Reagan family of cops — and following season 14 fans will have to say goodbye. Len Cariou leads the family as the retired New York police commissioner, Henry Reagan; his son, Frank (Tom Selleck), plays the current PC; Frank’s son Danny (Donnie […]

“I’m an optimist,” he said. “I try to take every episode as it comes. I really do. I think it’s part of why I’ve enjoyed myself on the show for 13 years.”

He added that he believes Blue Bloods can achieve a similar success to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which is currently in its 25th season, and joked that he was also open to a Blue Bloods spinoff.

“Danny and Erin become private investigators and move to Hawaii, but that was too close to [Tom Selleck’s iconic 1980s series] Magnum, P.I., so we didn’t want to do that one,” he teased.

The series premiered in 2010 and follows the Reagan family’s lives as officers in the NYPD under the leadership of NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Selleck). Frank’s father, Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), is also a mainstay alongside Frank’s children: daughter Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and sons Danny (Wahlberg) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes).

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.