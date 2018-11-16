Feels like a full house! Jeremiah Brent is eager to expand his family of four with husband Nate Berkus.

“I want 50 more,” Brent, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California, on Saturday, November 10, presented by Paul Mitchell and designed by Oren Co. “But we’re not going to do it.”

Although the interior designers have thought about welcoming more little ones, they’re perfectly with daughter Poppy, 3, and son Oskar, 7 months. “They’re great. Poppy’s the best. [Oskar] worships her. It’s crazy,” Brent gushed to Us, noting that the toddler loves spending time with her baby brother. “She makes him laugh all the time! She’s super nurturing. It’s fun to watch her develop a relationship with him.”

The Nate & Jeremiah by Design stars were able to sneak in a date night on Saturday for a worthy cause. “It’s nice to be out. Obviously it’s a little fancier, what we’re doing with this organization, but it’s nice to be around and to raise money and to know that it’s going to the people that actually need it,” Brent told Us. Added Berkus, 47: “As parents, it’s the least we can do.”

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, supported Baby2Baby at their annual event by helping the organization raise more than $4.3 million for families in need. Celebrities including Rachel Zoe, Jessica Alba, Busy Philipps, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and Kobe Bryant opened up their checkbooks to help support Baby2Baby in 2019. Guest also enjoyed a lavish evening with good eats by some of Los Angeles’ most celebrated restaurants and tunes by Wiz Khalifa.

