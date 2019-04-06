Leading with kindness. Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have a very specific approach to dealing with internet trolls.

“I just think you gotta have grace for those people because, you know, if people are being hateful online and whatnot, that’s not coming from a healthy spot,” Jeremy told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this week. “I think there’s something there behind the curtain, and social media is just their vent for that, so that’s one thing. And second, we just encourage each other and acknowledge that they have zero perspective.”

The 28-year-old reality star continued: “It’s just the world that we live in and it is what it is, but we try not to let it get to us because of that, you know? We have that perspective. Of course people are going to say things that are … out of line or not necessarily true or just downright mean.”

Audrey, 27, chimed in that if something “didn’t come from our mouths, then it’s probably not true.”

Jeremy elaborated on his wife’s remark before pointing out where the pair’s focus lies. “Even then, people will put quotes around things we’ve never said. It’s like in today’s world, you name it and it’ll be said even if you didn’t say it, and you’ll be called anything and everything and it’s pretty remarkable,” he noted. “I think to do something in this world you have to have some thick skin and believe in your mission and your purpose more than the voices that are speaking into your head.”

The couple, who are parents of 18-month-old daughter Ember, have been slammed online in the past. Jeremy came under fire for playfully tossing the baby in the air in a September 2018 Instagram post. Audrey, meanwhile, was mom-shamed in November 2017 for wearing ripped jeans to the pediatrician’s office. She laughed off the criticism at the time.

The A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully authors announced in July 2018 that they were departing their TLC series after 14 seasons. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride,” Jeremy wrote via Instagram. “We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically — the show [must] go on!”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

