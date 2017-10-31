Jeremy Piven is being accused of sexual assault by actress and former reality star Ariane Bellamar. In a series of tweets, Bellamar explained her alleged encounters with Piven on the set of Entourage and at the Playboy Mansion.

“Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [couch emoji] without asking??” the former Beverly Hills Nannies star tweeted on Monday, October 30. “‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo.”

In a third tweet, Bellamar added: “Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN.”

It is unclear if Bellamar is referring to the Entourage series, which ran on HBO from 2004 to 2011, or the Entourage movie, which was released in 2015. She is not listed on IMDb for either project.

In a second string of tweets, Bellamar said the actor also sent her “abusive, explicit texts.”

“And, don’t try to deny it, sir. @HBO has us on [tape emoji] together, & I’m sure @sprint has electronic back-ups of your abusive, explicit text. #MeToo,” she wrote. “Sprint seems to be willing to help me find those explicit text mails you sent to me, @jeremypiven. Enough is ENOUGH with this ‘ish.”

CBS told Us in statement, “We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.” Piven is currently starring in the CBS drama Wisdom of the Crowd.

Bellamar’s allegations against the Entourage star come after a movement started on social media to speak up against sexual assault with the hashtag “#MeToo” in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Us Weekly has reached out to Piven’s rep for comment.

