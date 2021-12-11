Jack of all trades! Jeremy Sisto is known for his acting — from his roles on FBI, Clueless and a long list of other projects — but he has a myriad of interests. Us Weekly asked him to share 25 fun facts about himself and learned that there is more to him than meets the eye.

Scroll down to learn more about the star, 47, who shares daughter Charlie, 12, and son Bastian, 9, with wife Addie Lane:

1. I love playing party games.

2. Dick Wolf is in the top 10 of things my family is grateful for.

3. I recently moved to a small town for the first time since I was 5 years old.

4. I never feel more loved than when my wife cooks for me.

5. My son doesn’t like wearing shirts.

6. I’ve been doing a form of meditation called TM [Transcendental Meditation] for 20 years, but have only been doing it correctly for two months. It’s much more effective when done correctly!

7. I use autopilot in my car most of the time. Sometimes I pretend that I’m controlling it with my mind.

8. My daughter calls me “bro” a lot.

9. I was a Sandwich Artist at Subway.

10. I do a thing called bio neurofeedback, which requires me to stick wires to my head. It makes me look crazy.

11. I’ve been working on the same screenplay for 20 years. Pretty sure it sucks.

12. My grandfather outlived his wife — and then dated all of his friend’s widows when they died.

13. I miss my kids’ younger versions so much. I also love who they are now, just maybe not quite as much.

14. I just finished a jazz guitar course.

15. Sometimes I fall asleep to movies on The Criterion Collection, which are amazing films relevant to the history of cinema. They also tend to be a teensy bit slow-paced.

16. I love doing scenes in the Joint Operations Command (JOC) room on CBS’ FBI.

17. I finally started writing songs again.

18. I lived in Chicago during Michael Jordan’s time, but I wasn’t a Bulls fan. I lived in L.A. during Kobe Bryant’s time, but I wasn’t a Lakers fan. However, I’ve watched and rooted for the New York Knicks for the last 12 years. I like underdogs.

19. My mom is writing her memoir.

20. One of my daughter’s friends refuses to call me anything but Elton [my character from Clueless].

21. I have no idea where I would be if I hadn’t married my wife, but I’m certain I would be more of a mess than I am presently.

22. I sculpt people’s heads.

23. I drink too much coffee. I’m very regular.

24. I am saddened by how angry people are at each other in this country. But I’m hopeful we can find our way toward appreciating different perspectives.

25. I work daily on accepting mistakes I’ve made in life with love and gratitude. Sometimes I even succeed at that.