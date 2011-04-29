Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick No Longer Engaged

Looks like Angelina Pivarnick is going to be a single mom.

The 24-year-old Jersey Shore star, who announced her pregnancy earlier this week, is no longer engaged to David Kovacs, who popped the question with a $60,000, 2-karat diamond ring in February.

"I'm going through a really tough time right now," a somber Kovacs tells Radar Online. "I have ended things with Angelina."

What went wrong? "I got a text from a fire fighter who actually apologized for sleeping with Angelina saying he just found out she was engaged," he explains, adding that he "actually found a pair of guy's underwear in her car."

Despite their recent split, Kovacs says he'll always have a special place in his heart for the MTV star. "I truly fell in love with this girl and wanted to have a family and grow old with her," he admits.

