Holy moly! Instagram erupted after Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a photo of his daughter, Ariana Sky, wearing shredded denim.

Many fans thought the pants were too mature for a 5-month-old baby. “What the hell is she wearing?!?! She should be dressed sweet NOT like this,” wrote one person. Added another: “This infant is completely inappropriate for an infant.”

Others were convinced that the MTV personality, 32, had put his little one in danger. “Just pleeeease be careful that those loose strings don’t get wrapped around her tiny toes!” warned a woman in the comments. “Happened to my little sister.” She then urged Ortiz-Magro to Google the term “hair tourniquet.”

According to board certified pediatrician Dr. Jen Trachtenberg, the reality star should probably rethink Ariana’s denim. “Adorable but definitely potentially dangerous,” the Pediatrician in Your Pocket video host tells Us Weekly. There is the possibility that Ariana’s leg could get “stuck or twisted” in one of the large holes. But even more dangerous, is the potential for a string or thread to come loose and wrap a body part, which then cuts off circulation.

“It can be very painful and if not found right away, can cause long term damage to the extremity,” explains the New York City-based expert.

Dr. Trachtenberg notes that the same thing can happen with a strand of hair. “Often time with a hair or string tourniquet, the baby is crying inconsolably and the reason is often not noted by parents until they seek medical help.”

The first-time dad shares Ariana with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

