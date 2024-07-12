Jess Vestal is ready to move on from her breakup with Harry Jowsey — equipped with some life lessons she learned along the way.

Vestal and Jowsey split late last year after rekindling their Perfect Match season 2 romance offscreen, and now, the reality star reflected with Us Weekly about the wisdom she’s obtained in the time since.

“The biggest lesson I have learned about myself is to always trust my instincts, always go with my gut,” Vestal said Thursday, July 11 on the 2024 ESPYS red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. “It never leads me wrong.”

In the aftermath of the breakup, Vestal — who also appeared on season 6 of Love Is Blind — said “there’s a lot that people don’t understand.” But ultimately, she’s not terribly concerned about looking in the rearview mirror.

“I don’t think I have anything to clear up,” she continued. “The people that I love and want in my life, they’re gonna be there forever. The people that I don’t, they can see themselves out.”

Despite two rather tumultuous reality TV relationships — Vestal was also broken up with by Jimmy Presnell in favor of Chelsea Blackwell in the Love Is Blind pods — she’s not letting a couple of disappointments impact her optimistic outlook on love.

“I don’t feel bitter or sour at all,” Vestal said. “I feel better than ever. I know who I am, I love who I am and I know how much I have to offer. I know that I’m going to have it. I’m going to have it all.”

Vestal also gushed about the relationship she has with her 10-year-old daughter Autumn who, according to Vestal, has been a willing participant on her mom’s recent journey.

“Autumn loves it! “ Vestal said. “She is my biggest supporter, my biggest fan. More than anything, she’s proud of me. And that’s really all that matters.”

Ultimately, Vestal might still be on the hunt for a partner, but it’s the mother-daughter bond she shares with Autumn that she cherishes the most.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than that,” Vestal gushed. “I’m most prideful about it. It’s my greatest accomplishment in life. Nothing will ever beat being able to be the mom that I am to my daughter.”