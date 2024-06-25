Which ‘Perfect Match’ Season 2 Couples Are Still Together?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 2 of Perfect Match.

The Netflix reality dating series Perfect Match attempts to put contestants into compatible pairs, but did any of the season 2 contestants actually find lasting love?

During the season 2 finale, which dropped in June 2024, five duos faced off for the title of Perfect Match: Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones, Micah Lussier and Kaz Bishop, Alara Tanieri and Stevan Ditter, Elys Hutchinson and Bryton Constantin and Tolú Ekundare and Chris Hahn.

While Alara and Stevan seemed to be the clear frontrunners — sparks flew between them from their first meeting and they never matched with anyone else after finding each other — Christine and Nigel were ultimately voted the winners by their fellow finalists and those that had been eliminated.

Christine and Nigel were building a connection; however, they spent very little time together as the most recent match of the season, making their win a bit perplexing.

From the strongest pairs to the most unlikely matches, scroll through to see if any season 2 Perfect Match couples have made it work in the real world:

Christine and Nigel

Status: Not Together The season 2 champions are no longer together, but they did date on and off for about nine months after filming wrapped. “Unfortunately, after trying to work things out, we separated,” Nigel told Tudum in June 2024. Christine told the outlet that she suggested couples therapy before she and Nigel split. “I have learned from our relationship that two people [who] have not fully healed from past traumas are only going to cause more damage, and deflect their insecurities onto one another,” she said. “I have given my all to this relationship, but a partnership can only work when both are fully committed.”

Micah and Kaz

Status: Not Together Micah and Kaz had their ups and downs on Perfect Match. While Micah only had eyes for Kaz after they got together during the second match of the season, Kaz passionately kissed Holly Scarfone in front of Micah during a group game. He then chose to match with Christine instead of Micah before admitting he’d made a mistake and asking Micah to give him another chance. While the twosome said during the finale that her trials and tribulations made them stronger, they’ve since gone their separate ways. “We’re not together. Our relationship stayed in Mexico where it was meant to live … and die,” Micah told Tudum. “I definitely don’t regret spending my time with him. There was a lot of drama and turmoil, but also a lot of really great and fun moments that I’m really happy I experienced. He’s just not the person for me.” Kaz claimed that Micah “sent me a text message saying that she truly hates me” before they even left the show. “It escalated very quickly. … I hold no grudges anyway.”

Alara and Stevan

Status: Not Together While Alara and Stevan were arguably the only couple that felt like a true perfect match, geographical distance kept them from pursuing a long-term romance. “Don’t try and date someone who lives in another country,” Stevan, who lives in Los Angeles, told Tudum of Alara, who was based in London when the show was filmed. (Alara has since moved in with Micah in Los Angeles, per Micah’s TikTok videos.) “We just really weren’t able to speak. By the time I was waking up, she was going to bed,” Stevan continued. “I am not always on my phone like people think that I am. I barely post on social media, so it just didn’t work out in that sense.” Alara, meanwhile, has seemingly thrown shade at Stevan since the finale aired. “At the bare minimum a moment for the outfit,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2024 alongside photos of Stevan embracing her from behind while she rocked a red crocheted dress. Alara’s costar Tolú took to the comments section to write that “our looks were the best thing to come out of this show,” implying that their matches left something to be desired. Micah, meanwhile, commented, “Heavy on the caption.”

Elys and Bryton

Status: Not Together After feeling blindsided when her initial match, Harry Jowsey, ditched her for Jessica Vestal, Elys built a connection with Justin Assada before following her heart and matching with Bryton instead. The twosome were still getting to know each other when the finale rolled around, but Elys was emphatic that she and Bryton had amazing chemistry. However, their connection didn’t last. Elys told Tudum that matching with Bryton demonstrated “terrible judgment on [her] behalf” and said they split due to “a lot of drama after filming with him.” The model shared that she is now “madly in love with a gorgeous boy” who she’s been dating for “almost a year now.” Bryton, meanwhile, cheekily updated his Instagram bio to reference an argument he had with his first match on the show, Dominique Defoe. “YOGA IS NOT A WORKOUT,” the bio reads, a nod to him taking issue with Dominique citing yoga as one of her workout activities.

Tolu and Chris

Status: Not Together Chris’ interest in Tolú seemed to come out of nowhere on Perfect Match, raising concerns that he was only pursuing her to stay in the house. However, the pair were loyal to each other after matching — aside from Chris telling Xanthi Perdikomatis that he had some regrets about not exploring all his options during the boy’s day mixer — and insisted that their connection was genuine. The duo are no longer together, which is fine with Tolú. “There were ups and downs with my experience with Chris in the house. I don’t regret it. I learned a lot about myself, what I want in a relationship, and what I will never settle for in a partner. So fortunately for me, our relationship did not go past Mexico,” she told Tudum. “My relationship with Chris as of current is non-existent and I intend to keep it that way.”

Harry and Jessica