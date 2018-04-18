Off to prom! One of Jesse Williams’ fans tricked her mom into believing that the actor was her prom date — and the mom had the most surprising reaction.

The Twitter user, whose name is Ella, shared screenshots of her conversation with her mother on Tuesday, April 17, after she sent her mom a photo of the Grey’s Anatomy star, 36, saying that he was going to prom with her. Ella sent a pic of the actor wearing a gray Trayvon Martin hoodie and the mom responded, ignoring Williams’ good looks, and wrote: “Is he smart??”

“Yeah, he’s very smart. He’s an activist and very woke,” Ella quipped back. “He likes history class so that’s good and he likes Grey’s Anatomy, too.”

I don’t know what’s funnier…the fact that my mom actually thought that he was my prom date or the fact that she asked me if he was smart… 😂😂 @iJesseWilliams pic.twitter.com/j1SefqrjVT — ella (@tearsofgreys) April 18, 2018

Ella shared the snaps with the caption: “I don’t know what’s funnier … the fact that my mom actually thought that he was my prom date or the fact that she asked me if he was smart.”

The actor caught wind of the mother-daughter conversation and seemed to agree with the mom’s reaction. “Well done mom,” the Band Aid actor tweeted. “Ask the right questions.”

Well done mom. Ask the right questions. https://t.co/tFuhAuNxz8 — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) April 18, 2018

Other Twitter users have now started asking the TV star to take the fan to prom, and she has even started a hashtag to support the cause. “I’d take a scooter to the ankle to get Jesse Williams to take me to prom. #JesseandEllaProm2k18 @iJesseWilliams,” she tweeted on Wednesday, April 18.

While the actor has yet to respond to the fan’s promposal, he is currently available since his most recent relationship with Minka Kelly ended in January after the pair dated for several months. The duo kept their relationship private, but the actress denied rumors that she was the reason Williams’ marriage to his wife of five years, Aryn Drake-Lee, ended. “I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing,” a fan commented one of Kelly’s Instagram photos in October 2017.

She replied: “They’re not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f–k off.”

Williams and Drake-Lee filed for divorce in April 2017 and have since been in court fighting over child support for their daughter Sadie, 4, and son Maceo, 2.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!