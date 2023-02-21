The Simpsons! Jessica and Ashlee Simpson had a sweet reunion with both of their parents — Joe Simpson and Tina Ann Drew — over the weekend.

Jessica, 42, shared pics from Joe’s 65th birthday celebrations.

“My beautiful family together forevermore,” the “Sweetest Sin” singer wrote on Monday, February 20, via Instagram “I am proud of us for all that we have accomplished unconventionally with pure honesty.”

In addition to a photo of the family of four, Jessica included a pic of her dad with husband Eric Johnson and the couple’s eldest daughter, Maxwell, 10. (Jessica and Johnson, 43, are also the parents of son Ace, 9, and daughter Birdie, 3.)

“I love each of you exactly as you are … unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly,” she continued. “Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!! Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life 2/18/2023.”

Fans of Jessica and Ashlee, 38, became well-acquainted with their parents in the 2000s when the sisters each had MTV reality shows. While the Price of Beauty alum and then-husband Nick Lachey starred on Newlyweds for three seasons, the “Pieces of Me” songstress’ life was documented for two seasons on The Ashlee Simpson Show.

Years later, Joe and Tina called it quits in 2012, finalizing their divorce in 2013.

“I think when your parents are divorced when you’re older, it’s so bizarre,” Jessica admitted on Tamron Hall in 2021. “I wouldn’t change that, although I feel like it made it harder for me to accept other people in their lives. … I didn’t really know what to do with it. I didn’t know what was friendship, what wasn’t. I didn’t know if they still were what they taught me and waited to have sex until they got married.”

In her popular memoir, released in February 2020, the Open Book author recalled her father bringing a male model to her 2014 nuptials.

“My father called me three days before we left for the wedding to tell me he was bringing his friend Jonathan, a young model he often shot for his new photography business,” she wrote. “‘He wasn’t on the list,’ I said. There was a pause. I reminded myself that I needed to accept my father for who he was as he worked it out in real-time.”

Jessica later told the Los Angeles Times that questions about Joe’s sexuality aren’t hers to answer. “That’s not something we talk about. That’s not my story to tell,” she said upon the book’s release.

She added in the tell-all that she was “blindsided” by her parent’s split.

“They had been married for thirty-four years, and I had a hard time being around them together since they’d stop loving each other,” she wrote. “He pitched it to me as a positive thing, ‘You gave me the confidence … You gave me the way out.’ Great, I thought to myself, ‘I broke my own heart.’”