There she is! Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel wasn't seen in the audience inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center at the MTV Video Music Awards Aug. 25 as the singer nabbed his Video Vanguard Award following a blazing set — 'N Sync reunion included! But the Total Recall actress, 31, was definitely on hand to fete her man's big night, attending Diddy and Jay Z's star-studded VMA after party and Ciroc Amaretto Launch Event at downtown Manhattan hotspot PH-D.

And Biel wasn't exactly dressing to go under the radar, either: Biel flashed her bra and underwear in a sheer lace Dolce & Gabbana dress with strappy heels. (The bash was also attended by Beyonce, Rihanna, Drake and Rita Ora, among others.)

Inside, Biel happily bonded with 'N Sync members Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick , a source told Us Weekly.

"Jessica was amazing," the insider said. "She was having a blast and the guys loved her."

With so many A-listers at the bash, Biel "as playing hostess to the NSYNC guys," according to another reveler. "Justin and Jessica seemed like they were having a great time with them." As for Biel and Timberlake? "They were very much in love all night, wouldn't leave each others side."

