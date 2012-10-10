Jessica Biel Jokes: I “Creepily” Want to Be Jennifer Garner

Sounds like someone's got a girl crush on Jennifer Garner.

While accepting the Tiffany Luminary award at Variety's fourth annual Power of Women luncheon Friday in Beverly Hills, Jessica Biel couldn't help but gush about the Butter star, who presented her with the honor.

"Always the Shirley to my Laverne," Garner, 40, said as she introduced Justin Timberlake's bride-to-be.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Garner's life as a supermom

After taking the stage, Biel, 30, had equally kind words for the Odd Life of Timothy Green actress.

"There's a fine line between admiring someone and creepily wanting to actually be them," Biel told the star-studded audience, which included A-listers like her fiance Timberlake, Garner's hubby Ben Affleck, Halle Berry, Felicity Huffman, Katherine Heigl, Queen Latifah and more. "I feel like I'm constantly walking that line with you."

Biel and Garner starred together in 2010's ensemble rom-com Valentine's Day; the happily reunited costars made it a point to spend time together during the afternoon gathering.

At the luncheon, the former 7th Heaven star even initiated a mini-photo shoot, snapping an image of her seated next to Garner.

"I'm the best at taking self pics!" she captioned the shot. "But seriously, how beautiful is Jen?"

